Florida woman found dead inside mobile home after daughter receives suspicious letter

Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a Florida woman whose daughter received a letter stating her mother was dead.

Millisi Wells sent police to check on her 62-year-old mother, Debra Jean Place, after she got a letter from her mother’s partner saying Place was dead and he would be soon, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

According to a police report, an officer responded Saturday morning to Place’s trailer at the Ridgecrest Mobile Home Park in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Cops found a door to the mobile home partially opened and Place’s decomposed body on the trailer’s living room floor, the report said.

Wells told police she tried to get in touch with Place’s partner but was unable to reach him. The couple’s car, a Mercury station wagon, was missing from the mobile home park, too. A neighbor told investigators he had seen the Mercury being driven Saturday but didn’t see the driver.

Police were able to track Place's partner’s phone, locating him in Ulster County and taking him into custody for a mental evaluation. Authorities continue to investigate Place’s death, which they consider “suspicious.”

“A person of interest has been located and interviewed,” said police spokesman Keith Walker. “The Ormond Beach police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”

