Virgin Mary statue survives electrical fire during Hurricane Harvey

When an electrical fire ravaged three Texas homes during Hurricane Harvey, one family found an unexpected survivor among the rubble: a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Three homes located on the Rojas family property in Robstown — less than 20 miles west of Corpus Christi — were destroyed by an electrical fire as Harvey was hitting area. But a stunning photo shows a Virgin Mary statue still standing, unscathed by the devastation.

“Some may blame God and some may blame the hurricane but the only thing standing were holy things,” homeowner Natali Rojas told KRIS. “As you can see this statue is the only thing that survived. I dug in there for things and all I found is a Virgin Mary.”

Natali’s father, Jesus Rojas, told the station he’s grateful no one died in the fire.

"I believe that throughout my life I've suffered a lot, we were migrants. We worked all of our lives in fields and trying to show our families how to stay strong, how to believe in God and keep everybody together as a family," Jesus said.

The Rojas family thanked the Robstown Fire Department for fighting the flames during the storm.

"Appreciate what you have, listen to the warnings, hug your children and thank God for today and yesterday, and pray for a better tomorrow," Natali said.