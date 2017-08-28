Snapchat video of dog set on fire spurs investigation of North Carolina teens

Two teenage girls in North Carolina are being investigated for animal cruelty after posting videos to Snapchat showing them setting a dog on fire.

The videos, shared widely across social media, show a teenage girl using an aerosol can to shoot a fire toward the canine on a backyard deck while another girl records the incident.

After police were alerted of the video, animal control responded to the home Sunday, FOX8 reported. Authorities said the dog’s fur was burned in the incident but it did not suffer serious injuries.

Animal control took custody of the dog, which is being held at Guilford County Animal Shelter.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, no charges have been filed.