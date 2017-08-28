JJ Watt organizes fundraiser for Harvey victims

J.J. Watt, the star Houston Texans defensive end, said Sunday that he is starting a fundraiser for Harvey victims and has raised $270,000 by early Monday.

“It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help, not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process. It's very tough so what I do want to do is start a fundraiser," Watt said in a video.

The New York Daily News reported that the site that is hosting the fundraiser, YouCaring.com, crashed for a small amount of time on Sunday. The team was reportedly set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but will instead play in Dallas.

Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Judging from federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties. It was blamed for at least two deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report