The Latest: Hundreds dance against hate in San Francisco

The Latest on conservative free speech rallies in San Francisco and Berkeley (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

About 200 people are dancing to "Oh, Happy Day" at a demonstration against hate organized by San Francisco city officials ahead of politically conservative rallies set for this weekend.

Some people in the crowd outside City Hall on Friday held red, white and blue signs that read "Unite Against Hate."

Concerned about possible violence, city officials have urged residents to stay away from other gatherings on Saturday and Sunday.

Micki Esken says she is unsure whether to attend Saturday's protest against a "freedom rally" being held at Crissy Field. She says she might go to spread her message of love and hope.

She believes people can't just love their friends and people like them.

___

9:30 a.m.

Dog walkers are planning to protest a politically conservative free-speech rally by leaving pup poop at San Francisco's Crissy Field.

A Facebook page encourages protesters to let their dogs loose Friday and Saturday morning at the park near the Golden Gate Bridge and not pick up after them.

The page assures dog owners that they can come together Sunday to clean up the field of feces and "hug each other."

Portland, Oregon-based Patriot Prayer has a permit to host a 2 p.m. "freedom rally" Saturday at Crissy Field, despite the vociferous objections of San Francisco's Mayor Ed Lee and other Democratic leaders who say the group invites hate.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson says that his group doesn't harbor racist views and that hate groups are not welcome.

___

8:00 a.m.

A California city has denied a permit for a weekend demonstration organized by a President Donald Trump supporter and billed as a rally against Marxism.

Berkeley Deputy City Manager Jovan Grogan tells organizer Amber Cummings in a letter that her permit application was late and incomplete, doesn't include details on how she will ensure safety, and lacks Cumming's proper identification.

Cummings, who identifies herself as a transgender patriot, planned the event on social media and has worn sunglasses or covered her face with a bandanna when speaking about the event.

The rally was scheduled to be held at Berkeley's Civic Center Park on Sunday afternoon.

Cummings didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Demonstrators with varying political viewpoints are planning to be in the San Francisco Bay Area for rallies throughout the weekend.