Pilot rescued off coast of Southern California, Navy says

A pilot was rescued Tuesday about 100 miles off the coast of Southern California after ejecting from an aircraft.

A contracted civilian pilot was providing support during a training exercise for the USS Theodore Roosevelt when he ejected from the plane, the U.S. Navy said.

Navy officials contacted the U.S. Coast Guard for assistance around 4:30 p.m., but canceled the call after a helicopter assigned to the Roosevelt rescued the pilot, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

The pilot, flying a 1950s British fighter jet, was taken to Navy Medical Center in San Diego for an evaluation.

Navy officials did not immediately release details on why the pilot ejected.

