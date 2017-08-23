NYC man tells woman 'I'm going to push you' then knocks her onto subway tracks, police say

An unidentified man who told a woman "I'm going to push you" later pushed her onto the tracks at a New York City subway station Tuesday night.

The 49-year-old woman, who was also not identified, was standing on the platform waiting for an F train in the East Village when a young man walked behind her and pushed her, police said.

The suspect told the victim “I’m going to push you” and then knocked the woman onto the subway path, NBC New York reported. The suspect was described as being in his 20s and wearing dark colored clothes.

The woman was helped by a few passersby who pulled her up from the tracks. There was no train nearby at the time of her fall, authorities said.

The victim was hospitalized with a cut on her head and was said to be in serious but stable condition.