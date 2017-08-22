Driver dead after crashing into several cars on New York City street

A woman died after crashing into several parked and moving cars on a New York City street Monday in a dramatic impact captured on video.

Police told WNBC-TV the 65-year-old woman was driving down a road in the Bronx at a high rate of speed when she hit two parked, unoccupied vehicles.

The impact of the crash, captured on surveillance video obtained by WNBC, pushed an SUV onto the sidewalk and sent pieces of another vehicle flying through the air.

The vehicle continued down the road, hitting two other cars before coming to a rest on its side after crashing into a landscaping truck.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the wrecked SUV, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A law enforcement source told WNBC police are investigating whether the driver was suffering from a medical condition.

A mother and son in one of the vehicles that were struck said everything happened quickly.

"The light was green and we were coming, all of a sudden something went 'bang' and knocked us over to the other lane," Sheila Davis said. "They were saying 'get out the car, get out the car.' So we ran out the car."