Officials: Woman tried to sell Arctic fox pup on Craigslist

Environmental authorities in upstate New York have cited a woman who they say tried to sell an Arctic fox on Craigslist.

WGRZ-TV reports the state Department of Environmental Conservation responded to a call about a suburban Buffalo woman who listed an 8-week-old Arctic fox pup for sale Aug. 3.

Officials say the Kenmore woman was seeking $600 for the pup. They say it is illegal to sell a wild animal as a pet in New York. The woman was issued a ticket and faces up to a $250 fine.

The woman told investigators she bought the baby fox in Michigan.

