MORNING BRIEF: White House says Trump 'entirely correct' to blame both sides for Charlottesville violence

The White House told allies Tuesday that President Trump was “entirely correct” to blame “both sides” for the protest violence in Charlottesville, fighting back at critics of his response, Fox News has learned.

A memo of talking points obtained by Fox News stated that during his remarks in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, the president was “entirely correct – both sides of the violence in Charlottesville acted inappropriately, and bear some responsibility.”

'HANNITY'

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham said Tuesday that politics are clearly at the root of the string of protests surrounding the removal of Confederate statues.

'WE GOT OUR LEADER BACK'

Conservative author Ann Coulter praised Trump on Tuesday after he publicly denounced the "alt-left" for contributing to violence during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. this weekend.

"We were Gideon's army without Gideon. Today, we got our leader back," Coulter tweeted following the president's remarks.

NOT LETTING GO

Think North Korea and Charlottesville have made President Trump forget about that “no” vote Sen. John McCain cast July 28 on the ObamaCare “skinny repeal” amendment?

Think again.

From all indications at Trump’s Tuesday press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the Arizona Republican’s vote remains very much on the president’s mind.

HEADED TO RUNOFF

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange are headed to a Sept. 26 runoff in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary after finishing atop the field in Tuesday’s election, according to a projection from The Associated Press.

The other major candidate, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, finished third in the race for the seat vacated earlier this year by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

THE NAME'S BOND, JAMES BOND

Daniel Craig, who once said he’d rather “break glass and slash my wrists” than play 007 again, told “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday that he will return for another James Bond film.

“I think this is it,” the British actor said. “I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait.”

