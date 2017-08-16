Former NY correction officer sentenced for sexual assault

A former New York state correction officer who admitted to sexually assaulting a female inmate has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

The Journal News reports 48-year-old Jeffrey Green also was sentenced Tuesday to a year of supervised release. Green pleaded guilty in May to violating the constitutional civil rights of an inmate through cruel and unusual punishment and abusive sexual contact.

Prosecutors say he groped and kissed an inmate after entering her cell at Bedford Hill state prison in Westchester County in March 2016. Officials say when she defended herself, Green pushed her against a wall and continued to assault her.

Prosecutors say Green stopped and left the cell when another correction officer arrived.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com