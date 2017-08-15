Police: Couple exploited website glitch for free merchandise

Authorities say a New Jersey couple exploited a computer glitch on a home improvement chain's website to get thousands of dollars' worth of items shipped to their home for free.

Ocean County prosecutors say 40-year-old Kimy Velazquez and his 24-year-old wife, Romela Velazquez, stole enough items from Lowe's to fill an 18-foot (5.5-meter) trailer. The items ranged from a gazebo to $2,500 worth of underwear.

Authorities declined to provide details on the computer glitch.

Authorities say the Brick residents tried to get about $258,068 worth of unpaid merchandise overall but received only about $13,000 in merchandise. They say the couple sold the items on Facebook for less than half the original price.

It wasn't known Tuesday if they've retained attorneys. A phone number couldn't be found for them.