New York cops accused of storing dead bodies in MTA employee break rooms

Stand clear of the dead bodies.

“Leaking” corpses of people killed by subway trains are often brought to employee lunch rooms and other break areas inside stations, disgusted union officials and sources said Monday.

In an effort to restore service quickly, bodies are simply carted off to “whatever room happens to be nearest,” a union source told The Post.

“If a lunch room is the nearest, they’ll put it in the lunch room,” the source said.

And that’s enough to make transit workers lose their lunch.

LaShawn Jones, 52, who has been a station agent for 18 years, said she was coming into work at the 103rd Street 1 train station about five years ago — and made a quick stop in the employee bathroom when she saw some NYPD Emergency Service Unit officers handling a body inside.

“They weren’t aware that I was coming in and I wasn’t aware that they were in there,” Jones told The Post. “All I remember seeing was a black bag with purplish stuff.”

Jones returned to the bathroom on her lunch break — and though the body was gone, she saw some “hair and scalp and basically body parts in the sink,” she said.

