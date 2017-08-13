Charlottesville rally organizer chased from press conference by protesters

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler, who organized Saturday’s “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Va., was suddenly chased out of a press conference he was holding Sunday afternoon.

Footage on social media showed Kessler being escorted by law enforcement away from the area, with protesters shouting the name of Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of people at yesterday’s rally.

Kessler was chased away from the press conference by protesters. As he exited the area, there were audible chants of “shame” coming from the crowd.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

