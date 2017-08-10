South Carolina cop survives shooting on video: 'Tell my family I love them'

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after a police officer’s eyeglass camera recorded the man shooting him.

Malcolm Antwan Orr, 29, was found guilty Wednesday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon after he shot a police officer on New Year’s Day in 2016 – and the officer’s glasses caught it all on camera. In the moments after the gunfire, the officer could be heard telling emergency dispatchers: “Tell my family I love them.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith was shot four times while responding to a suspicious persons call. A clerk at a store told the officer that a man wearing camouflage and a red bandana had tried taking groceries from customers, according to a news release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Smith, who was wearing glasses that had a camera inside, spotted Orr, who matched the description the store clerk gave him.

Smith’s glasses recorded him repeatedly telling Orr to “come here.” Smith walked toward Orr, who was seen defying the officer's orders to stop.

The police officer could be heard telling Orr five separate times to take his hands out from his pockets. Smith threatened Orr with a taser gun if he refused to remove his hands from his pockets.

After the fifth time Smith asked, Orr pulled a gun out from his sweatshirt pocket and shot the police officer.

Once Smith ran back to his vehicle and contacted emergency dispatch, he could be heard giving the message to his family: “I love them.”

A jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes before delivering the guilty verdict, the news release said.

Orr was sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder and five years for a weapons violation, the maximum amount of prison time possible.