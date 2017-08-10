High school student dies soon after injury at football practice, cops say

A New York high school student died Thursday shortly after suffering an undisclosed injury during an off-season football practice, police said.

The 11th-grade student at Sachem High School East on Long Island was practicing on the field when he was injured just after 8:30 a.m., Newsday reported.

The teen, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear how the student was injured.

The high school football season for the Long Island school begins Monday, FOX5 reported. Dr. Kenneth Graham, superintendent of Sachem Central school district, said in a statement the community is "saddened to learn" about the student's death.

"The district is devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community. We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends during this terribly difficult time," Graham said in a statement on the district's website.

