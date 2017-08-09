Where is Guam and why would North Korea attack it?

Shortly after President Donald Trump promised to unleash “fire [and] fury” if North Korea kept up its threats, the East Asian nation said it was looking into a plan to attack Guam.

Guam, a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean, is tiny – but its strategic location is of great importance, especially to the U.S. military.

Here’s a rundown on the island and its significance.

Location

Roughly 2,100 miles south of North Korea, Guam is one of the U.S. territories closest to Asia.

Guam, which is 210 square miles, is nearly 4,000 miles west of Hawaii.

Its proximity to China, Japan, the Philippines and the Korean Peninsula has long made the island an essential position for the U.S. military.

Military importance

Reportedly called America’s “permanent aircraft carrier” by military commanders, Guam is home to some 6,000 U.S. service members. Its total population is more than 162,000, according to the latest census data.

The U.S. keeps a Naval base and Coast Guard station in the south, and an Air Force base in the north that saw heavy use during the Vietnam War.

While already taking up 30 percent of the island, the American military has been seeking to increase its presence by relocating thousands of Marines, who are currently based in Okinawa, Japan, to Guam.

Former Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work said in 2014 that Guam increasingly has become a strategic hub for the U.S. military.

“Guam has always been a central part of our plans,” Work said then. “Certainly, a central part of the Navy’s plans, but now a central part of the entire Department of Defense’s plans.”

Guam is also armed with the U.S. Army’s missile defense system – known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD – the same system recently installed in South Korea.

While the 162,000 Guamanians on the island rely primarily on tourism, the U.S. military is also essential to the island’s economy.

Relationship with the U.S.

Though Guam was initially claimed by Spain in 1565, it became a U.S. territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.

Japan seized it for more than two years during World War II. But in 1950, an act of Congress made it an unincorporated organized territory of the United States.

Guam has limited self-government, with a popularly elected governor, small legislature and a non-voting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives. Residents do not pay U.S. income taxes or vote in the general election for president, but they are U.S. citizens by birth.

Guam’s response

Just before North Korea announced its potential plan to fire missiles at Guam, two U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers participated in a strategic bilateral mission with South Korea and Japan.

The Pacific Air Forces shared photos of the mission on Twitter and said the “U.S. [is] ready to [fight tonight].”

Guam residents have said they are fearful about an attack from North Korea despite reassurances from its elected Gov. Eddie Calvo.

"An attack or threat to Guam is a threat or attack on the United States," Calvo said, adding that he has spoken with White House officials. "They have said that America will be defended."

