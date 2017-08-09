Married couple, 28, arrested for public sex caught on tape at Wisconsin State Fair

A couple at the Wisconsin State Fair recently gave other fairgoers an unexpected show after they were having sex in the stands -- an X-rated tryst that was captured on video.

The man and woman were caught in the throes of passion near a concession stand at the open air Coliseum inside State Fair Park, and a video was soon uploaded to Facebook.

The “appalling viral video” has since been removed and a Wisconsin State Fair spokeswoman told FOX6 that it was being investigated. The spokeswoman called the incident “inexcusable.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

“We’re here for a horse show or a dog show – not to make babies,” Morgan Hakenson told the TV station.

The suspected couple, later identified as Desiree Anderson, 28, and Robert Beasley, 28, were taken into custody Monday and the case has been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for potential criminal charges. The couple is married, The Smoking Gun reported.

The couple appeared to know they were being filmed during their public intercourse. At one point in the video, the man’s bare buttocks is exposed and he is seen waving at the camera.

“I wouldn’t think you’d see something like that here. This is for families – not that!” Dawn Major, a visitor to the fair, told FOX6. “There’s a place for that. Go home.”

The state fair, which opened last Thursday, runs until August 13.