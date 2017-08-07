Missouri police officer killed during traffic stop

Missouri police on Monday were hunting for a man who shot and killed a Clinton cop late Sunday night during a traffic stop.

The officer, 37-year-old Gary Michael, died after a man exited a Dodge Nitro at a traffic stop and started shooting around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Michael returned fire, but the gunman got back in his car and drove off – crashing his car just a couple blocks away before fleeing on foot, Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told FOX 4 Kansas City.

It was not known if the shooter was injured during the incident.

Police named Ian McCarthy, 39, as a "person of interest" in the shooting. Authorities located McCarthy's vehicle around 6:30 a.m., believe he is on foot and still in the Clinton area, 75 miles southeast of Kansas City.

It was not clear why the traffic stop was initiated. Officials said there wasn’t any dash cam footage of the incident.

Check points have since been set up around Clinton, and Henry County Deputies, Missouri State Troopers and Clinton Police have several parts of the city blocked off, FOX 4 Kansas City Reported.

Michael was in his first year with the Clinton police department.

The Lee's Summit Police Chief expressed his condolences for the Clinton Police Department in a tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.