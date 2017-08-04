Grandfather drowns trying to save granddaughter in pool

A Maryland grandfather died -- along with his 4-year-old granddaughter -- while he was attempting to save the young girl from drowning in a backyard pool on Thursday.

Neither knew how to swim.

Neighborhood children were swimming when the girl jumped into the deep end, police said.

Officials said minutes went by before anyone noticed the girl in the pool, according to Fox 5 DC.

The grandfather, 51, went in after her, but began struggling.

Anne Arundel County police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said the other children ran to the girl’s great-grandmother, who found the two at the bottom of the pool and called 911.

Anne Arundel County officials said the man and his granddaughter, neither of whom has been identified, were pulled from the pool in Severna Park by rescuers, who rushed them to the hospital, where officials say they were pronounced dead.

