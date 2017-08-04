Dallas police make arrest in brutal DART train beating; other suspects still sought

Police on Thursday arrested one person in the brutal beating of a Dallas man who was attacked after asking a group of teens to stop smoking marijuana.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

A Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman said the agency arrested Jakobi Darion Hendrix, 21, in connection to Sunday’s beating, which was captured on video.

The arrest came hours after police said they had positively identified some of the suspects. Police have not released all of their names.

DALLAS MAN VICIOUSLY ATTACKED ON TRAIN AFTER ASKING TEENS TO STOP SMOKING POT

Cell phone footage showed teens punching, kicking and slapping Kennan Jones. Others joined in to attack him – but no one tried to help. When Jones tried fighting back, a girl hit him on the head with a skateboard, knocking him unconscious.

Two people who took part in the beating were seen wearing Whataburger uniforms. A restaurant spokesperson released a statement to Fox 4 in Dallas-Fort Worth saying the company is appalled by what happened and is working with police to help in the investigation.

PORTLAND STABBING SUSPECT RANTED ABOUT MUSLIMS, POLICE SAY

Jones said the youngsters started beating him when he told them to put out their marijuana joint.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

DART has increased the police presence on the train since the attack.

Hendrix faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Dallas County Jail. He is being held on $25,000 bail.