Two killed, one injured in stabbings on Portland light rail

Two people were stabbed to death and a third person was injured on a light rail train in Portland, Ore. Friday after they tried to confront a man who was shouting slurs at two Muslim women, police said.

Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson told OregonLive the suspect was arrested as he tried to flee through a downtown neighborhood.

There was no immediate information about the suspect's identity or that of his alleged victims. Simpson said the injured victim was expected to survive.

Emergency personnel were called to the Green Line Metropolitan Area Express (MAX) train at around 4:30 p.m.

Witness Evelin Hernandez told OregonLive that the suspect was directing racist remarks at the women, one of whom was wearing a hijab. Hernandez said a group of men had attempted to confront the suspect when he stabbed them.

Simpson confirmed that the suspect was using "hate speech and biased language," but did not elaborate. He said the victims were "attacked viciously."