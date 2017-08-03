Three shot at San Francisco park crowded with families

Three people were shot Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a San Francisco park full of families and tourists, police said.

Police are looking for at least one gunman who escaped from Dolores Park, Officer Grace Gatpandan said. Paramedics rushed the the three injured people to a hospital, with one sustaining life-threatening injuries, Fox 2 reported.

The gunfire unfolded around 3:05 p.m. Antonia Juhasz, who lives nearby, said she heard “a total of three shots,” and that she saw someone running “with a gun in their hand.”

Juhasz said she saw two people who had been shot. Both were bleeding as emergency workers carried them away on stretchers, she said.

"At first people didn't totally react because it sounded like fireworks," said Juhasz, a writer and freelance journalist. "I was yelling at people, `It's actually a gun, it's actually a gun."'

"It was a terrifying, mostly because people weren't reacting," she added.

People began running after realizing there had been gunshots, she said.

Dolores Park sits on a hill in the Mission District and is a popular destination for locals and tourists who come to sunbathe and take in city views. It's also near a high school.

