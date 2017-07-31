Long Island bars MS-13 gang members frequent targeted in weekend raids

Long Island police on Saturday raided several bars believed to be havens for MS-13 gang members a day after Present Trump traveled to the area vowing to "destroy the vile criminal cartel."

Officials targeted four bars in Huntington Station about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, arresting several people, including five individuals involved in a secret gambling den, and issued citations for three bar owners, the New York Post reported.

Suffolk County police said the raids were conducted "because of MS-13 and other illegal activity," but did not specify if any gang members were arrested.

One person, Alexander Sanchez, 31, was arrested after officials discovered he re-entered the country twice after being deported, police said.

On Friday, Trump traveled to Long Island, where MS-13 members have carried out brutal killings during the last year, to talk about gang atrocities and to rally support for his immigration enforcement policies.

“[MS-13 has] transformed peaceful parks and beautiful quiet neighborhoods into blood-stained killing fields. They’re animals. We cannot tolerate as a society the spilling of innocent, young, wonderful vibrant people,” Trump said to a cheering crowd of law enforcement officials.

He added: "We will find you, we will arrest you, we will jail you and we will deport you."

MS-13 has been linked to 17 murders on Long Island since Jan. 16. Trump's speech comes as two MS-13 gang members were arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Queens. During the weekend, an MS-13 gang member, who was also in the U.S. illegally, was captured in Virginia in connection with two separate murders in Texas, officials said.