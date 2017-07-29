Monster check: Local Colorado police officer helps 4-year-old inspect new home

Convinced there were monsters in her new home, one 4-year-old in Colorado took charge, seeking help from local police to roust them out.

Sidney Fahrenbruch was sure the Denver area house she and her family had recently moved into was just full of them. She worried that they would come out at night and hurt her family.

“Well, cause I heard sounds when people weren’t up,” she explained to KDVR.

So, at a community event, Sydney asked Longmont police officer David Bonday for help.

“She met officer Bonday and asked him if he would come search for monsters in our house,” Sidney’s mom, Megan Fahrenbruch, told the station.

Bonday, who has no experience monster hunting, still agreed to help. He went to the Fahrenbruch home Sunday and helped Sidney investigate.

"She just checked under the couch, but he wanted to make sure there weren’t any under the couch cushions,” Megan Fahrenbruch said. “And then they ended up going in the front yard to make sure there was no monster activity in the front yard.”

Good news: KDVR reported that the investigation did not turn up any monsters, and Sidney now calls Bonday her best friend.

“It’s just amazing the confidence he’s given her,” Megan Fahrenbruch said.

An aspiring police officer, Sidney often visits the Longmont Police Department, bringing candy at Halloween, pies at Thanksgiving, cookies at Christmastime, her mother said.

“She wants to grow up and be a cop and help other people find monsters as well,” Megan Fahrenbruch said.