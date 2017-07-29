U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Good News

California photographer creates magical 'Disney' princess-themed photo shoot of newborns

Fox News
Six newborn babies were dressed as Disney princesses and photographed.

Six newborn babies were dressed as Disney princesses and photographed.  (Belly Beautiful Portraits/Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Accessories)

A California photographer created a magical photo shoot featuring six newborn babies dressed as Disney princesses.

Related Image

Snow Expand / Collapse

Photographer Karen Marie photographed a baby dressed as Snow White.  (Belly Beautiful Portraits/Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Accessories)

Photographer Karen Marie captured the six enchanting newborn girls dressed as specific Disney princesses. Marie’s studio, Belly Beautiful Portraits in Roseville, Calif., was the scene of the stunning creation.

NO BAIL REDUCTION IN CALIFORNIA RECORDED ON INSTAGRAM

The studio chose beforehand which princess each baby would be. The two-week old newborns were dressed as Ariel, Belle, Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine and Sleeping Beauty.

Related Image

belle Expand / Collapse

Karen Marie photographed an infant dressed as Belle.  (Belly Beautiful Portraits/Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Accessories)

“(Disney’s) amazing tales of love and heroism have always been an inspiration to me,” Marie told ABC News.

Related Image

Cinderella Expand / Collapse

Karen Marie photographed a baby dressed as Cinderella.  (Belly Beautiful Portraits/Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Accessories)

The publicity the photos has garnered have shocked not only Marie but the princess babies’ parents as well.

“I hope it’s because I captured a small portion of the Disney story in each image and that people see the beauty in what I was trying to create,” Marie said.

NOW HE’S SORRY! CALIFORNIA IMAM PREACHES SOUND BITES OF HATE

Related Image

sleeping Expand / Collapse

Karen Marie photographed a baby dressed as Sleeping Beauty or Aurora.  (Belly Beautiful Portraits/Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Accessories)

“I love seeing the parents doting over their babies’ dresses as princesses and their reactions to my finished work.”

Related Image

Jasmine Expand / Collapse

Karen Marie photographed a baby dressed as Jasmine.  (Belly Beautiful Portraits/Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Accessories)

The mini-princess gowns were created by Sew Trendy Accessories. Marie said the dresses can be purchased just in case other parents want to create their own baby Disney-themed photo shoot.

Marie began photographing infants after she followed her dream. She was previously a labor-and-delivery nurse, according to Babble.

The photographer said photographing six babies all together is “very difficult” but credited her team for helping her out.

Related Image

ariel Expand / Collapse

Karen Marie photographed a baby dressed as Ariel.  (Belly Beautiful Portraits/Valerie Best of Sew Trendy Accessories)

Marie told Fox News she is planning on another photo shoot in the next two weeks that will feature Tiana, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, Elena and Rapunzel.