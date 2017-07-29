California photographer creates magical 'Disney' princess-themed photo shoot of newborns

A California photographer created a magical photo shoot featuring six newborn babies dressed as Disney princesses.

Photographer Karen Marie captured the six enchanting newborn girls dressed as specific Disney princesses. Marie’s studio, Belly Beautiful Portraits in Roseville, Calif., was the scene of the stunning creation.

The studio chose beforehand which princess each baby would be. The two-week old newborns were dressed as Ariel, Belle, Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine and Sleeping Beauty.

“(Disney’s) amazing tales of love and heroism have always been an inspiration to me,” Marie told ABC News.

The publicity the photos has garnered have shocked not only Marie but the princess babies’ parents as well.

“I hope it’s because I captured a small portion of the Disney story in each image and that people see the beauty in what I was trying to create,” Marie said.

“I love seeing the parents doting over their babies’ dresses as princesses and their reactions to my finished work.”

The mini-princess gowns were created by Sew Trendy Accessories. Marie said the dresses can be purchased just in case other parents want to create their own baby Disney-themed photo shoot.

Marie began photographing infants after she followed her dream. She was previously a labor-and-delivery nurse, according to Babble.

The photographer said photographing six babies all together is “very difficult” but credited her team for helping her out.

Marie told Fox News she is planning on another photo shoot in the next two weeks that will feature Tiana, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, Elena and Rapunzel.