Four injured after golf cart strikes pedestrians at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

A golf cart struck several pedestrians attending the Brickyard 400 Sunday.

Police say it happened inside the tunnel closest to Turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Public safety officials say four people were transported to Methodist Hospital and two patients were treated for minor injuries at the track’s Infield Care Center.

The conditions of those who were hospitalized were not immediately available.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Speedway police are currently investigating.

READ MORE FROM FOX 59 INDIANA.