Toddler shows off incredible basketball skills just two years after horrific accident

At only two years old, Jett Limon’s basketball skills are impressive. But given the horrific accident he survived when he was a baby, his athleticism is even more extraordinary.

When Jett was nine months old, he was the lone survivor in a car accident that killed his mother and 3-year-old sister in Texas.

Jett’s father, Joseph, told KOSA-TV that his young son started to develop his basketball shooting skills by practicing with a trashcan and watching YouTube videos.

In a recent video, Jett is seen standing on a counter across the room from a child’s basketball hoop, making shot after shot.

An unidentified woman in the video and the man filming cheer Jett on throughout.