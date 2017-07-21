Teacher of the year in jail for sex with student now suing teen for defamation

A former teacher of the year who cheated on her firefighter husband with a 16-year-old student is now suing the teen for defamation -- from behind bars.

Tara Stumph, 36, who taught at Arroyo Grande High School in California is serving 180 days in San Luis Obispo County Jail for having sex with a 16-year-old student, according to The Tribune of San Luis Obispo.

But Stumph is now suing the student, claiming he damaged her reputation. Stumph’s counterclaim said the young man defamed the former teacher “to various classmates, family and other members of the community.”

Stumph lost her teaching license after being convicted, but she does not have to register as a sex offender once she is released from jail.

The student is returning fire. Lucia Mar school district, Stumph’s former employer, and the former teacher have been named as defendants in a lawsuit from the student’s family.

The victim said Stumph “molested him during and after class and sent nude pictures and sexually explicit videos of herself to him,” the media outlet reported.

Stumph also reportedly had sexual relations with the victim for months without her firefighter husband’s knowledge.

“The sexual abuse and exploitation of (the victim), and the circumstances under which it occurred caused (him) to develop various psychological coping mechanisms, which reasonably made him incapable of ascertaining that Stumph’s conduct was harmful to him,” court documents stated.

Stumph was facing five sex charges, but four were tossed after she struck a plea deal.