Last Arizona flood victim's body believed found

The body of a 27-year-old man who went missing during the flash flood in Arizona last weekend is believed to have been found, according to authorities.

Gila County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that identification of the body will be subject to DNA analysis by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Search and rescue crews had been looking for 27-year-old Hector Garnica’s body since Saturday, when a flash flood swept through a swimming hole near Payson in the Tonto National Forest.

Garnica was the father of three children, ages 3, 5 and 7. His wife, Maria Raya-Garcia, also died in the floodwaters.

The Garnicas were part of a group of 14 who took a day trip to the swimming hole when a severe thunderstorm caught the group off-guard.

Nine family members, five of them children, died after being swept away in the flash flood that came from the storm.

The victims were identified by the Gila County Sheriff's Office. They included Selia Garcia Castaneda, 57, Maria Raya-Garcia, 27, Maribel Raya-Garcia, 24, Javier Raya-Garcia, 19, and 13-year-old Jonathan Leon.

The sheriff's office named the other victims as Danial Garnica, 7, Mia Garnica, 5, and 3-year-old Emily Garnica, the children of Hector Garnica.

Five others were successfully rescued, the sheriff's office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.