Gunshot victim escapes moving U-Haul on NY interstate then gets hit by another car, police said

A man with several gunshot wounds escaped a U-Haul van while it was still moving on the interstate in a suburb of New York, police said.

That man, identified as 24-year-old Mouhamed Cisse, was later hit by another vehicle while he was darting across the northbound side of Interstate 95 near the city of Mamaroneck just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night, News 12 reported.

Police said before he was hit, he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Cisse was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Now police are on the hunt for the GMC U-Haul van with Arizona license plates, which may have damage on the right front side.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down, standing thousands of drivers for hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.