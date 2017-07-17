Honeymooning couple kidnapped woman from grocery store and raped her at motel, police say

Newlyweds honeymooning in Florida kidnapped and raped a woman at a motel and then got naked the following day inside a nearby convenience store and stole a couple of sodas, police said Friday.

Miami-Dade police said Rashada Hurley and Timothy Lowe kidnapped a 27-year-old woman at a Publix in Hialeah as she was pulling out of her parking space. Police said Hurley got out of her vehicle and hit the woman over the head with something rendering her unconscious, according to the Miami Herald.

The woman told police that when she woke up Hurley, 32, was choking her as Lowe, 37, was driving her car. They all arrived at a Motel 6 and Hurley used the woman’s credit card to purchase a room, police said.

An affidavit added that the woman was raped and forced to perform oral sex on Hurley. She then escaped when the couple was distracted, according to the Herald.

Police arrested Hurley and Lowe after a convenience store employee called 911 about a naked couple who poured themselves some sodas and left without paying. Investigators linked the couple to the alleged assault and the woman identified one of her captors out of a lineup, the Herald reported.

Hurley and Lowe were jailed on kidnapping, carjacking, robbery and sexual battery charges and were denied bond on the kidnapping charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.