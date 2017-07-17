3 people, including child, in California survive after being struck by car

Three pedestrians, including a child, survived a near-death experience earlier this month when a car plowed into them while they were crossing a road in California -- and the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Carla Mendoza, 18, her brother, Jonathan, 5, and cousin, Jackie Velasquez, 20, were crossing the street in Oakland on July 5 when a car came charging toward them, according to KTVU. Mendoza said they just got off the bus and were heading to the supermarket to grab some ice cream.

"Before I knew it, I saw the lights flash before me. I remember the car hitting me. I was the first one to wake up," Mendoza told KTVU.

Mendoza said she looked over to see Velasquez and the boy unconscious on the ground.

"I almost thought they didn't make it," Mendoza said. "It was pretty horrible."

Surveillance cameras at Lucky Three Seven, a nearby Filipino restaurant, captured the incident. The three people were seen thrown into the air before hitting the pavement. Mendoza suffered a broken pelvis and her brother suffered a spinal chord injury -- one that may leave him permanently paralyzed.

"Taking my little brother out and not being able to protect him, that's very scary for me," Mendoza told the news station.

Velasquez, who underwent surgery for chest injuries and broken ribs, said she's thankful to be alive.

"Death was so close, but it's not your time yet. You still have a long way to go," Velasquez said.

The owner of the Lucky Three Seven said there have been three similar vehicle incidents in that crosswalk in the last four years. Neighbors are advocating for more traffic lights and signals to be installed in the area.