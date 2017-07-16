Kayakers on first date rescued from Indiana river after capsizing

Two kayakers on a first date had to be rescued Saturday from a river in Indiana's largest city after they capsized in turbulent water.

The 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were on a first date on the White River in Indianapolis around 4 p.m. Saturday when they found themselves in trouble, the Indy Star reported.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said in a statement after the two capsized, they had to be rescued from a low head dam near a bridge.

Both of the kayakers were wearing life vests at the time, and were thrown rope bags to be pulled to safety, FOX 59 reported.

The two were transported to a nearby hospital, where the man was reported to be in fair condition, while the woman was listed in serious but stable condition.

"The messaging remains the same, please stay off the water until the levels subside," the fire department said in a statement. "Don’t let the less turbulent topside fool you into thinking that recreational kayaking is an option – right now. It is not what you CAN see but what you CAN’T."

Last week, a man died after being rescued from the same river after a kayaking accident, the Indy Star reported.

