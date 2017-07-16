Arizona swimming hole flash flood: 7 dead, 3 missing

Seven people are dead, including at least two children, and three others were missing on Sunday after a flash flood swept through an Arizona swimming hole.

Gila County Sheriff's Office said officers received a 911 call around 3:20 p.m. Saturday about a search-and-rescue at Cold Springs swimming hole near Payson. A storm caused the flash flood, sweeping 14 people down East Verde River.

Four bodies were recovered overnight, including two children, Fox 10 reported, citing the sheriff's office. Crews discovered three more bodies by Sunday afternoon.

Four campers also were found alive. Search crews continued looking for the three missing people on Sunday.

