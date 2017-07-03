U.S.

Police and Law Enforcement

Texas police chief lashes out after cop is killed: 'I'm sick of police haters'

A rosary hangs on a photo of San Antonio police Officer Miguel Moreno at a makeshift memorial Friday.

A rosary hangs on a photo of San Antonio police Officer Miguel Moreno at a makeshift memorial Friday.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The day after one of his police officers died from injuries he sustained in a shootout, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he was “angry” at all the hostility directed toward cops.

"I'm angry at the police haters, I'm sick of the police haters," McManus said. "We protect them. We defend them. And they give us a big F U. And I'm sick of it."

His comments were made Saturday during a monthly meeting with the community, the San Antonio Express-News reported. They came following the death of Police Office Miguel Moreno, who was shot while investigating a vehicle break-in.

TEXAS STATE FLAGS LOWERED AFTER SAN ANTONIO POLICE OFFICER DIES IN SHOOTING

Moreno, a nine-year veteran of the police department, was shot in the head last Thursday after he and another officer questioned two men near a vehicle that had been broken into. The officer died a day later.

Police Officer Miguel Moreno was shot to death while he was investigating a vehicle break-in.  (AP)

McManus said last week that the officers did not even consider the men a suspect in the vehicle break-in.

"I'm at a loss to describe what a tragedy this is," McManus said.

Police Officer Julio Cavazos was also shot but he is expected to recover.  (AP)

The other officer, Julio Cavazos, was also shot but he is expected to recover.

The gunman, Andrew Bice, shot and killed himself after the shootout. He had a lengthy criminal record.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered state flags lowered to half-staff across San Antonio through Monday in tribute to Moreno.

DALLAS SNIPER WHO GUNNED DOWN 5 COPS 'WANTED TO KILL WHITE PEOPLE,' CHIEF SAYS

Flags are lowered to half-staff at the San Antonio Police headquarters, Friday, June 30, 2017, in San Antonio.  (AP)

"This senseless act of violence against two courageous and committed law enforcement officers demonstrates the risk our men and women in blue face every day," Abbott said in a statement. "We owe Officer Moreno and Officer Julio Cavazos a great debt of gratitude for their service and bravery in the face of danger."

Thursday's incident follows a shooting in November in which a San Antonio police detective was killed. Benjamin Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the force, was sitting in his squad car writing a traffic ticket when a man walked up and shot him in the head.

The suspect, identified as Otis Tyrone McKane, later told reporters he was angry about a child-custody fight and lashed out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.