Arkansas club shooting: 17 shot, others trampled after concert dispute

At least 17 people were shot at an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday morning and more were injured trying to flee, police said. No fatalities have been reported.

Police reported to the Power Lounge in Little Rock around 2:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots.

One person initally listed to be in critical condition was upgraded to stable, police said. The other injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The youngest victim was a 16-year-old.

In a tweet police said they did not believe the incident was an active shooting or terror related. They said it appears to have been a dispute at the concert and gunfire was exchanged.

There is no immediate information on the shooter.