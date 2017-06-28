Florida woman, 25, arrested for sex for 3 years with boy, 11, which led to a child

A Florida woman has been arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly raped and had a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old boy starting in 2014 and getting pregnant as a result.

Marissa A. Mowry, 25, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office and taken to the county’s jail, Fox 13 reported.

Mowry reportedly started a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old boy in 2014 when she was 22, police said, adding that the relationship went on until the boy was 14.

In October 2014, Mowry gave birth to a child who is now 3, deputies said.

Mowry is facing sexual battery and sexual assault charges. The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office Child Protective Division is also investigating the incident, WFLA added.

The child has been put in a home with a responsible adult as the investigation proceeds, deputies said.

