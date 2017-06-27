Army installation in Alabama locked down over 'possible active shooter'

A possible active shooter was reported at a U.S. Army installation in Alabama on Tuesday, forcing the facility to go on lockdown.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville issued the alert on Twitter for a "possible active shooter on the Arsenal."

The tweet continued, "Installation is on lockdown. Run, hide, fight."

Army spokesman Col. Rich Spiegel told Fox News he could not "confirm there is an actual active shooter," but that the base had been on lockdown for more than an hour.

"We are taking this seriously. There has been a very active law enforcement response," Speigel said. "There is an internal shelter in place order in effect."

The incident is believed to be happening near Building 5301, an office building known locally as "Sparkman Center Complex."

Redstone Arsenal spokesman Chris Colster told Fox News there were active shooting drills being conducted, but this situation is "not part of it."

"No one has been taken out for care as far as I can tell," Colster added.

Military police and FBI agents are at the scene.

An email was sent out to employees at the Redstone Arsenal at 10:31 a.m. informing them the alert was "a real world event, which is not part of the exercise," according to AL.com.

"The facility is under lockdown and all gates are closed," the email continued.

The Army Contracting Command tweeted the possible active shooter was not on its headquarters.

Alabama Reps. Robert Aderholt and Mo Brooks said they were "monitoring [the] situation." Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she was receiving updates on the situation and would continue to "pray for a peaceful and quick resolution."

The U.S. Army post is located in northern Alabama, close to the Tennessee border. It's comprised of four major zones and has about 40,000 employees.

A defense official said FBI and ATF agents are also based at Redstone.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin, Lucas Tomlinson and Eben Brown contributed to this report.