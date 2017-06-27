New Orleans police arrest 2 suspects in brutal beating of tourists in French Quarter

Authorities in New Orleans said two people have been arrested so far in the violent beating of two tourists during a robbery Saturday night in the French Quarter.

Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, police said.

New Orleans Police said the main aggressor in the brutal attack on two Massachusetts men, Dejuan Paul, 21, turned himself in Monday. He also was charged with second-degree robbery.

In surveillance video released of the attack, one of the victims is seen being punched by one of the assailants from behind, identified by police as Paul, who knocks him out cold.

He is then seen lying motionless face-down on the sidewalk as blood begins to pool around his body and one suspect goes through his pockets.

The other victim was tackled and robbed, but not knocked unconscious.

The victims, identified as James Curran and Tim Byrne, were in town to attend the General Assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association, the annual meeting of the liberal religious association, Boston 25 News reported. Byrne remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials have also obtained warrants for the two remaining suspects in the assault and robbery, identified as Nicholas Polgowski, 18, and Rashaad Piper, 20.

