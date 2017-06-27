Boat's horn blares for hours overnight at Washington port

A Port of Everett customer really blew it late Sunday night — for hours.

A customer’s tugboat at the Washington state marina was blaring for hours on Sunday night, when the ship’s horn got stuck in the on position, according to KOMO.

"We apologize for the prolonged horn noise at the Port last night," Port of Everett CEO Les Reardanz said in a letter to local residents. "One of our customers has been doing some finishing work on a new ocean-going tugboat, and the horn malfunctioned."

Residents sounded off online about the booming horn that kept them awake, including one user who posted a video of the tugboat’s horn, which he said blared from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The owner of the boat reassured the Port’s CEO that he fixed the issue.