California chain-reaction crash caught on video

An apparent case of road rage triggered a wild chain-reaction crash on a California highway Wednesday -- all caught on video.

Chris Traber and Tim Morrison were driving down the 14 Freeway in Santa Clara on their way to work when they noticed a sedan cut off a motorcycle to get into the HOV lane. Traber took out his phone and started recording.

The video showed the motorcycle get close to the sedan, as the driver attempted to kick the car. The car swerved towards the bike and the bike pulled away.

The car then swerved towards the bike again, but missed the rider and hit the barrier. Sparks flew. The car crossed the median, knocking over a white truck before spinning out in the middle of the road.

The crash, which was reported at 5:49 a.m., injured an older man who was driving the truck. He was taken to the hospital.

The motorcycle driver sped off, reportedly leading investigators to consider the crash a possible hit-and-run.

Traber told KTLA, “everybody on the scene was great, picking all of the old man’s stuff up; there was one lady that knew first aid, who took care of him, but it was pretty sad how some cars drove by were honking saying ‘get out of the way.’”

Traber described the driver of the sedan as “pretty shaken up” as well.

