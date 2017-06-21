Air Force pilot ejects after F-16 catches fire on ground

A military pilot at Houston’s Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base was injured Wednesday after ejecting from an F-16 that caught fire on the ground, the Houston Fire Department said in a pair of tweets.

The pilot was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Fire crews were en route to Ellington “to assist” with the “downed plane,” which reportedly caught on fire just before takeoff around 10:45 a.m. local time.

The field was closed and placed under an evacuation order covering a 4,000 square-foot radius after the incident. Authorities said there was no threat to any nearby residents.