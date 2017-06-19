One World Trade Center design was stolen, architect claims

A Georgia-based architect says the ​prominent architectural firm behind One World Trade Center ripped off a design he created as a graduate student​ ​in 1999.

Jeehoon Park sued architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in Manhattan federal court ​Wednesday ​for unspecified damages, saying the firm has unfairly taken credit for the lower Manhattan tower​, the tallest in the Western Hemisphere,​ despite its “striking similarity” to a multi-sided glass structure he created while studying at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Park, who is now president at Qube Architecture LLC in Suwanee, Ga., said Skidmore, Owings & Merrill had access to his graduate thesis design through multipl​​e channels, including his former graduate school adviser, who now works with SOM.

SOM did not immediately return a request for comment.

