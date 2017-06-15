South Carolina prison riot: SWAT teams save 6 officers

SWAT teams rescued six correctional officers after a riot broke out at a South Carolina prison early Thursday.

#Breaking Reported riot at Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield County https://t.co/LdZvw65OOs pic.twitter.com/hWVTuWOMBo — News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) June 15, 2017

The disturbance at the Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield County injured two of the six corrections officers rescued, WRDW reported. The injuries were not life-threatening.

SOUTH CAROLINA TERMINAL CLEARED AFTER CLAIMS OF ‘DIRTY BOMB’ ABOARD SHIP

The riot broke out after officers tried to take a cellphone from an inmate who fought back. A few other inmates got involved and the situation started to escalate.

Prisoners set several fires, which have been extinguished, and destroyed dorms, CBS News added.

SOUTH CAROLINA DISAPPEARANCE: MAN’S VOICEMAIL CHANGED TO SPANISH, POLICE SAY

SWAT teams from Edgefield and Aiken counties were able to rescue the guards who barricaded themselves inside a dorm as the riot broke out.

The prison has about 600 inmates. There were no immediate reports of any inmate injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.