Police chief's body camera captures large explosion in Maine

An large explosion caught on a body camera sent people in the area to the ground, showing the dangers emergency officials face daily.

The Limestone, Maine Police Department posted the clip to their Facebook page. The chief said the explosion happened on June 8.

"Those who choose to be a firefighter whether full time or as a volunteer know the hazards of the job. I commend those that want to, "put the wet stuff on the red stuff" and lay their lives on the line each and every time they head out. This incident is a prime example of how things can change in an instant," said Stacey Mahan, chief of police.

The explosion was so strong, Mahan fell to the ground, as did other people around him.

The video is getting a lot of attention on social media, even playing on national news.