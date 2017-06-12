Connecticut wedding saved by volunteer fire department

The volunteer fire department saved the day after a trolley bus carrying a wedding party in Connecticut suddenly caught fire.

The bus was preparing to take the wedding party from the West Avon Congregational Church, west of Hartford, to the reception. Justin Stone, 31, and Maria Leonardi, 30, had just said “I do” when they realized flames had broken out on the bus.

The driver used a fire extinguisher to keep the flames under control until trucks arrived. The Avon Volunteer Fire Department of Connecticut put out the fire -- but then realized the bride and groom had lost their ride to their wedding.

The crew wasn't able to help the whole wedding party, but offered to get the couple to the party in the Leonardi family's backyard.

“Engine 14 with a crew of four – Lt. Kaswer, Lt. Baldwin, Firefighter Costill and Firefighter Del Gallo – had the wonderful honor of making sure the happy couple didn’t miss their own party,” said the AVFD on Facebook Saturday.

Chief Michael Trick told ABC News, "I’m very proud of our volunteer fire department and the men and women who are a part of it, "we were able to assist and make their memorable day just a little bit more special."

Pictures show the couple didn’t seem too upset about the last minute change in plans. Leonardi told ABC News "I thought it was the best thing ever and they were so incredibly nice. They were just so gracious and wonderful."

The newlyweds got engaged in May 2016 after over a year of dating and will celebrate their wedding with two honeymoons, one in Napa Valley, California, next week, and a second to Australia, New Zealand and Tahiti later this year.

"People think that getting married is this life-changing event, and everything changes, but you’re reaffirming to spend the rest of your life with your best friend," Leonardi said. Stone added, "And that’s more than anything what it's all about."