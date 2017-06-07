California cop wows crowd with salsa dancing skills

A California police officer is getting a lot of attention for a video posted by the Los Angeles Police Department over the weekend.

Officer Booker of the LAPD was working security at the Cuban American Music Festival in Downtown LA, when he decided to take part in the festivities himself.

Officer Booker showed off his salsa dancing skills and danced with a festival-goer as a crowd cheered him on.

Booker was fully uniformed with his heavy police belt as he twirled his delighted partner around the makeshift dance floor, but the equipment did not slow him down.

His fellow officers say even they were surprised by Booker's skills.

Story first appeared on Fox 13 News.