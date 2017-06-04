Veterans
Oldest living World War II veteran in Colorado turns 104
DENVER – World War II Veteran, Nick Westendorf celebrated his 104th birthday with family and friends on Saturday.
Westendorf was a mechanic for the U.S. Navy.
During his service, he was stationed in the South Pacific and the Philippines.
The veteran credits his long life to growing up on a farm.
He was born in Illinois in 1913 and he is a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Westendorf told FOX31 he's happy they won the World Series last year.