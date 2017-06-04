U.S.

Veterans

Oldest living World War II veteran in Colorado turns 104

By FOX 31 Denver
World War II Veteran, Nick Westendorf celebrated his 104th birthday with family and friends.  (FOX 31 Denver)

DENVER –  World War II Veteran, Nick Westendorf celebrated his 104th birthday with family and friends on Saturday.

Westendorf was a mechanic for the U.S. Navy.

During his service, he was stationed in the South Pacific and the Philippines.

The veteran credits his long life to growing up on a farm.

He was born in Illinois in 1913 and he is a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Westendorf told FOX31 he's happy they won the World Series last year.

