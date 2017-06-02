FBI agents reportedly raid Michigan home over national security issue

FBI agents reportedly raided a Michigan home Thursday night in an operation described as a matter of national security.

The operation took place in Dearborn and was expected to finish by midnight local time, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The paper reported that the operation stems from an incident that occurred out of state. Authorities tracked the suspects to the area. Law enforcement officials from multiple regions were on the scene.

"FBI personnel are on scene conducting a law enforcement operation. There is no threat to public safety,” FBI spokesperson Timothy Wiley told the Free Press.

Authorities were expected to give more details about the operation sometime Friday.

Click for more from the Detroit Free Press.